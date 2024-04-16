Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Stock Holdings Lessened by Keel Point LLC

Keel Point LLC trimmed its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,833 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 360 shares during the quarter. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $951,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 5,847 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 3,500.0% in the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 720 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 16,523 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $835,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,734,235 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $87,614,000 after buying an additional 85,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bison Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 33,212 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,678,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of CSCO stock opened at $48.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $195.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.37. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $45.56 and a one year high of $58.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Cisco Systems Increases Dividend

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $12.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.71 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 33.01% and a net margin of 23.49%. The business’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 4th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 3rd. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 48.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on CSCO. Melius Research reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Monday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, February 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.03.

Insider Activity at Cisco Systems

In related news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 2,497 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $124,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 58,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,906,050. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 2,497 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $124,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 58,121 shares in the company, valued at $2,906,050. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 13,942 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $697,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 328,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,424,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,441 shares of company stock valued at $972,080 over the last ninety days. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

