2,680 Shares in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) Bought by Invesco LLC

Invesco LLC bought a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,680 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 464.8% in the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 305 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Selway Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the third quarter worth $29,000. 93.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HIG. UBS Group raised their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Citigroup raised their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $109.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Hartford Financial Services Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.47.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Stock Performance

Shares of HIG stock opened at $97.31 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $97.21 and a 200-day moving average of $84.71. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $67.05 and a one year high of $103.64. The company has a market cap of $28.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.89.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.62. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 19.82%. The business had revenue of $6.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.31 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 10.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.53%.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Hartford Financial Services Group

In related news, CEO Christopher Swift sold 956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total value of $82,216.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,635,480. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Michael R. Fisher sold 27,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.90, for a total transaction of $2,670,695.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,869,803.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher Swift sold 956 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total value of $82,216.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 170,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,635,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 253,715 shares of company stock worth $22,789,138 in the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About The Hartford Financial Services Group

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, accident, health, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

