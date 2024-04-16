Keel Point LLC Decreases Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Keel Point LLC cut its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 17.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,139 shares of the company’s stock after selling 647 shares during the quarter. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PEP. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 34.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,128,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,812,000 after acquiring an additional 286,169 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.7% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,783,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 29.3% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 5,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,000 after buying an additional 1,262 shares during the period. Wsfs Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 117.2% in the first quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 2,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 1,616 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 8.5% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 26,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,504,000 after buying an additional 2,116 shares during the period. 73.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

Shares of PepsiCo stock opened at $167.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $230.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.41, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $168.70 and its 200 day moving average is $167.38. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $155.83 and a 1 year high of $196.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 58.03%. The company had revenue of $27.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. PepsiCo’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a $1.265 dividend. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.02%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on PEP. Citigroup raised shares of PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Argus cut shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $183.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $199.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Monday, February 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $186.92.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Stories

