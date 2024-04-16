Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Shares Sold by Sentry Investment Management LLC

Sentry Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 454 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 49 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CTAS. Dakota Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Cintas by 320.8% during the fourth quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 18,107 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,913,000 after buying an additional 13,804 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Cintas during the 4th quarter valued at about $222,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Cintas in the 4th quarter valued at about $103,000. Howard Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cintas by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,077 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,457,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 18,871 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,373,000 after purchasing an additional 3,004 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTAS stock opened at $664.72 on Tuesday. Cintas Co. has a 1 year low of $438.59 and a 1 year high of $704.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.38. The firm has a market cap of $67.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.91, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $639.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $583.58.

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 27th. The business services provider reported $3.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 37.19% and a net margin of 15.98%. The company’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.14 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 14.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.29%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Cintas from $526.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Bank of America raised their target price on Cintas from $700.00 to $790.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $660.00 to $775.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Cintas from $673.00 to $765.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $661.21.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

