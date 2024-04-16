China Jo-Jo Drugstores (NASDAQ:CJJD) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of China Jo-Jo Drugstores (NASDAQ:CJJD – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

China Jo-Jo Drugstores Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CJJD opened at $2.90 on Friday. China Jo-Jo Drugstores has a 52 week low of $1.56 and a 52 week high of $47.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.89.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On China Jo-Jo Drugstores

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in China Jo-Jo Drugstores stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CJJD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 31,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.59% of China Jo-Jo Drugstores at the end of the most recent quarter. 45.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

China Jo-Jo Drugstores Company Profile

China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and distributor of pharmaceutical and other healthcare products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Retail Drugstores, Online Pharmacy, Drug Wholesale, and Herb Farming.

