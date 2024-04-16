Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC Has $257,000 Stock Holdings in CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX)

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,120 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,452 shares during the period. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in CEMEX were worth $257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CX. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in CEMEX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of CEMEX in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of CEMEX by 65.0% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,232 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,062 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in CEMEX during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in CEMEX during the second quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

CEMEX Stock Performance

NYSE CX opened at $8.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.00, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. has a twelve month low of $5.67 and a twelve month high of $9.27. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.52.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CEMEX ( NYSE:CX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The construction company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter. CEMEX had a net margin of 1.06% and a return on equity of 1.50%. The company had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America raised shares of CEMEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $8.20 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Barclays lowered shares of CEMEX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered CEMEX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CEMEX presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.37.

CEMEX Company Profile

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, urbanization solutions, and other construction materials and services worldwide. The company offers gray ordinary portland, white portland, oil-well, and blended cement products; mortar; and standard ready-mix, architectural and decorative, rapid-setting, fiber-reinforced, fluid-fill, roller-compacted, self-consolidating, pervious, and antibacterial, and other concrete products.

Featured Articles

