Basic-Fit (OTCMKTS:BSFFF) Short Interest Update

Basic-Fit (OTCMKTS:BSFFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 715,300 shares, a drop of 7.9% from the March 15th total of 776,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7,153.0 days.
Basic-Fit Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:BSFFF remained flat at $24.53 during midday trading on Tuesday. Basic-Fit has a fifty-two week low of $21.19 and a fifty-two week high of $43.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.34.
About Basic-Fit
