Aurora Private Wealth Inc. Buys 34,900 Shares of Enviva Inc. (NYSE:EVA)

Aurora Private Wealth Inc. increased its stake in Enviva Inc. (NYSE:EVA – Free Report) by 329.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,500 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,900 shares during the quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Enviva worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Enviva during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enviva in the second quarter worth $27,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enviva in the first quarter worth $103,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enviva in the fourth quarter worth $124,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enviva in the second quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

Enviva Trading Up 1.6 %

Enviva stock opened at $0.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $30.80 million, a P/E ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 0.89. Enviva Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.25 and a fifty-two week high of $23.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.89, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Enviva Company Profile

Enviva Inc produces, processes, and sells utility-grade wood pellets. The company's products are used as a substitute for coal in power generation, and combined heat and power plants. It serves power generators in the United Kingdom, European Union, and Japan. DS: The company was formerly known as Enviva Partners, LP and changed its name to Enviva Inc in December 2021.

