ALS Limited (OTCMKTS:CPBLF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

ALS Limited (OTCMKTS:CPBLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 766,500 shares, an increase of 13.4% from the March 15th total of 675,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7,665.0 days.
ALS Stock Performance
Shares of ALS stock remained flat at $8.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.93. ALS has a one year low of $7.00 and a one year high of $9.03.
About ALS
