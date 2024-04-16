ALS Limited (OTCMKTS:CPBLF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

ALS Limited (OTCMKTS:CPBLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 766,500 shares, an increase of 13.4% from the March 15th total of 675,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7,665.0 days.

ALS Stock Performance

Shares of ALS stock remained flat at $8.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.93. ALS has a one year low of $7.00 and a one year high of $9.03.

About ALS

ALS Limited provides professional technical services primarily in the areas of testing, measurement, and inspection in Africa, Asia/Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and the Americas. The company operates through Commodities and Life Sciences segments. The Commodities segment offers assaying and analytical testing, and metallurgical services for the mining and mineral exploration companies.

