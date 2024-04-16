Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning.

Separately, Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Alimera Sciences in a report on Monday, March 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of ALIM stock opened at $3.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.39. The firm has a market cap of $185.32 million, a P/E ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.61. Alimera Sciences has a one year low of $1.56 and a one year high of $4.38.

Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.09). Alimera Sciences had a negative return on equity of 130.90% and a negative net margin of 24.93%. The firm had revenue of $26.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.54) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alimera Sciences will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALIM. Stonepine Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alimera Sciences by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 3,999,459 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,278,000 after acquiring an additional 15,773 shares in the last quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alimera Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,355,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alimera Sciences by 342.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 648,954 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,803,000 after buying an additional 502,268 shares during the period. Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alimera Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,840,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Alimera Sciences by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 129,716 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 28,322 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.83% of the company’s stock.

Alimera Sciences, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes prescription ophthalmic retinal pharmaceuticals. It operates through United States, International, and Operating Cost segments. The company offers ILUVIEN, a fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant for the treatment of diabetic macular edema (DME), which is a disease of the retina that affects individuals with diabetes and can lead to severe vision loss and blindness; and to prevent relapse in recurrent non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye (NIU-PS).

