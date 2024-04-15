Voss Capital LLC Takes $15.26 Million Position in PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR)

Voss Capital LLC purchased a new position in PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 350,537 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $15,262,000. PAR Technology makes up about 1.5% of Voss Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in PAR Technology by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,734 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of PAR Technology by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 52,747 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,978,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of PAR Technology by 82.3% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,398 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in PAR Technology by 2.2% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 31,549 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in PAR Technology by 1.3% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 60,300 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,324,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period.

Get PAR Technology alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at PAR Technology

In other news, CFO Bryan A. Menar sold 803 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total value of $35,163.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,390,977.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Bryan A. Menar sold 803 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total value of $35,163.37. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,390,977.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas Gregory Rauch sold 4,500 shares of PAR Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total value of $189,180.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $603,904.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PAR. TheStreet raised shares of PAR Technology from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of PAR Technology in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PAR Technology to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Sidoti upgraded shares of PAR Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of PAR Technology in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.57.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PAR

PAR Technology Price Performance

Shares of PAR stock traded down $1.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $42.01. 200,075 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 236,576. PAR Technology Co. has a twelve month low of $24.76 and a twelve month high of $49.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.13. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.60 and a beta of 1.98.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The software maker reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $107.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.12 million. PAR Technology had a negative return on equity of 16.46% and a negative net margin of 16.77%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PAR Technology Co. will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

PAR Technology Profile

(Free Report)

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides omnichannel cloud-based hardware and software solutions to the restaurant and retail industries worldwide. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers PUNCHH, an enterprise-grade customer loyalty and engagement solution; MENU, an eCommerce platform for restaurant brands; BRINK POS, an open cloud, point-of-sale solution; PAR PAYMENT SERVICES, a merchant services business that enables electronic payment and processing services for businesses; and DATA CENTRAL, a back-office solution that leverages business intelligence and automation technologies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PAR Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PAR Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.