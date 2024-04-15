LifePlan Financial LLC Invests $1.34 Million in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOM)

LifePlan Financial LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 32,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,343,000. iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of LifePlan Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. LifePlan Financial LLC owned 0.10% of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 2,679.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,016,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,194,000 after acquiring an additional 979,897 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 4,906.7% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 295,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,270,000 after acquiring an additional 289,689 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 51.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 557,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,693,000 after acquiring an additional 190,166 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 900,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,074,000 after acquiring an additional 147,776 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,483,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,978,000 after acquiring an additional 135,686 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Monday, reaching $41.44. 320,996 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 158,590. iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF has a 1-year low of $37.72 and a 1-year high of $42.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.45.

iShares Moderate Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Moderate Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Moderate Index (the Moderate Allocation Index). The Moderate Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a moderate risk profile.

