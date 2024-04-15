Insider Selling: DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV) CFO Sells 5,292 Shares of Stock

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Get Free Report) CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 5,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.53, for a total value of $172,148.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,030 shares in the company, valued at $2,375,665.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

DoubleVerify Stock Performance

DoubleVerify stock traded down $1.57 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $30.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,546,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,823,613. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.97 and a 200-day moving average of $34.09. The stock has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of 78.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.04. DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $26.23 and a one year high of $43.00.

Get DoubleVerify alerts:

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.06. DoubleVerify had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 12.48%. The business had revenue of $172.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.85 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on DV shares. TheStreet raised DoubleVerify from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on DoubleVerify from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on DoubleVerify from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 29th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target (down previously from $44.00) on shares of DoubleVerify in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price target on DoubleVerify from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DoubleVerify currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on DoubleVerify

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DoubleVerify

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DV. Richelieu Gestion SA acquired a new stake in DoubleVerify in the first quarter worth about $154,000. Washington Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify during the first quarter worth about $380,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of DoubleVerify by 813.2% during the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 4,017,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,255,000 after purchasing an additional 3,577,575 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in DoubleVerify by 27.9% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 39,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after acquiring an additional 8,509 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Capital LLC lifted its holdings in DoubleVerify by 5.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 92,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,253,000 after acquiring an additional 4,706 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.29% of the company’s stock.

DoubleVerify Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, and data analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides solutions to advertisers that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness and quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DoubleVerify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoubleVerify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.