Contrasting Globalink Investment (GLLI) & Its Competitors

Globalink Investment (NASDAQ:GLLI – Get Free Report) is one of 678 publicly-traded companies in the “Holding & other investment offices” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Globalink Investment to related businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Globalink Investment and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Globalink Investment 0 0 0 0 N/A Globalink Investment Competitors 122 573 888 14 2.50

As a group, “Holding & other investment offices” companies have a potential upside of 63.79%. Given Globalink Investment’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Globalink Investment has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Risk & Volatility

27.9% of Globalink Investment shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.5% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of Globalink Investment shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 25.5% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Globalink Investment has a beta of 0.01, indicating that its stock price is 99% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Globalink Investment’s competitors have a beta of 0.04, indicating that their average stock price is 96% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Globalink Investment and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Globalink Investment N/A $1.32 million -157.43 Globalink Investment Competitors $1.07 billion -$57.44 million 42.17

Globalink Investment’s competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Globalink Investment. Globalink Investment is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Globalink Investment and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Globalink Investment N/A -25.02% 2.50% Globalink Investment Competitors -61.71% -60.44% -1.81%

Summary

Globalink Investment competitors beat Globalink Investment on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

About Globalink Investment

Globalink Investment Inc. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify and acquire business in the technology industry within the e-commerce and payments sectors in North America, Europe, South East Asia, and Asia excluding China, Hong Kong, and Macau. Globalink Investment Inc. was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

