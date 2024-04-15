Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $116.89.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DOOR. TheStreet downgraded shares of Masonite International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $133.00 price target (up from $119.00) on shares of Masonite International in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Masonite International in a research note on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $133.00 target price on shares of Masonite International in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Masonite International in a report on Friday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company.

Masonite International Stock Performance

Shares of DOOR stock opened at $130.90 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.84, a P/E/G ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.64. Masonite International has a 12-month low of $76.87 and a 12-month high of $131.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $127.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $660.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $659.87 million. Masonite International had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 20.17%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.72 EPS. Analysts expect that Masonite International will post 9.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Masonite International

In other news, SVP James C. Pelletier sold 262 shares of Masonite International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.06, for a total value of $34,075.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,656,834.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP James C. Pelletier sold 262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.06, for a total transaction of $34,075.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,739 shares in the company, valued at $1,656,834.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher O. Ball sold 396 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.06, for a total value of $51,503.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,724,985.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,641 shares of company stock worth $213,329. Company insiders own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Masonite International

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Boston Partners increased its stake in Masonite International by 21.6% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 265,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,200,000 after purchasing an additional 47,152 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its position in Masonite International by 50.5% in the third quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 16,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after acquiring an additional 5,621 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Masonite International during the third quarter worth about $1,867,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in Masonite International by 143.9% in the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 51,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,820,000 after purchasing an additional 30,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brightline Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Masonite International during the 3rd quarter worth $2,424,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.07% of the company’s stock.

Masonite International Company Profile

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes interior and exterior doors and door solutions for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. It offers interior doors of wood and related materials, including wood composite molded and flat door facings; exterior doors of steel, fiberglass, or composite materials; and molded panel, flush, stile and rail, steel, and fiberglass residential doors; and architectural doors, as well as Z-articulating cap sill, ADAptive, and ultimate astragals,trilennium, simple solution corner pads, and panolock products.

Featured Stories

