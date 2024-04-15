Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR) Short Interest Down 17.0% in March

Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,830,000 shares, a decline of 17.0% from the March 15th total of 3,410,000 shares. Approximately 2.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,030,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Vector Group by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 884 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Vector Group by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,882,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,704,000 after buying an additional 17,549 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Vector Group by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 117,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,412,000 after buying an additional 7,672 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of Vector Group by 8.6% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 34,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 2,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vector Group by 66.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 75,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $910,000 after purchasing an additional 30,139 shares during the last quarter. 64.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VGR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Vector Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. TheStreet lowered Vector Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th.

Vector Group Price Performance

Shares of Vector Group stock opened at $9.85 on Monday. Vector Group has a one year low of $9.80 and a one year high of $13.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.77 and its 200 day moving average is $10.82. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.02.

Vector Group (NYSE:VGR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.10. Vector Group had a negative return on equity of 24.93% and a net margin of 12.89%. The company had revenue of $360.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.60 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Vector Group will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vector Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. Vector Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.97%.

Vector Group Company Profile

Vector Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Tobacco and Real Estate. The company produces cigarettes under the Montego, EAGLE 20's, Pyramid, Grand Prix, Liggett Select, Eve, and USA brand names, as well as various partner and private label brands.

Further Reading

