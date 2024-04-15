Bioventus Inc. (NYSE:BVS) CFO Sells $19,000.00 in Stock

Bioventus Inc. (NYSE:BVS – Get Free Report) CFO Mark Leonard Singleton sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.75, for a total transaction of $19,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,658.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Mark Leonard Singleton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 22nd, Mark Leonard Singleton sold 5,541 shares of Bioventus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.39, for a total transaction of $29,865.99.

Bioventus Stock Up 1.3 %

Bioventus stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $4.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 217,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,130. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.53. Bioventus Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.86 and a twelve month high of $6.08.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bioventus

Bioventus ( NYSE:BVS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $135.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.84 million. Bioventus had a negative net margin of 30.49% and a positive return on equity of 2.25%. As a group, analysts expect that Bioventus Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kennedy Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bioventus during the third quarter valued at $220,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Bioventus during the third quarter valued at $119,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Bioventus by 3.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 92,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 3,434 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bioventus by 13,474.4% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 52,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 52,146 shares during the period. Finally, Juniper Investment Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bioventus by 2.7% during the third quarter. Juniper Investment Company LLC now owns 6,833,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,552,000 after acquiring an additional 176,870 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Bioventus from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th.

About Bioventus

Bioventus Inc, a medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments that engage and enhance the body's natural healing process in the United States and internationally. The company's product portfolio includes pain treatments, which comprise non-surgical pain injection therapies, as well as peripheral nerve stimulation products, such as Durolane, GELSYN-3, and SUPARTZ for the treatment of knee osteoarthritis and Stimrouter to treat chronic peripheral pain.

Featured Articles

