Analyzing Hamilton Insurance Group (NYSE:HG) and Allstate (NYSE:ALL)

Hamilton Insurance Group (NYSE:HG – Get Free Report) and Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Hamilton Insurance Group and Allstate’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hamilton Insurance Group N/A N/A N/A Allstate -0.33% 2.67% 0.37%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

29.2% of Hamilton Insurance Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.5% of Allstate shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.8% of Allstate shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hamilton Insurance Group $1.57 billion 0.93 $258.73 million N/A N/A Allstate $57.09 billion 0.76 -$188.00 million ($1.24) -133.68

This table compares Hamilton Insurance Group and Allstate’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Hamilton Insurance Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Allstate.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Hamilton Insurance Group and Allstate, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hamilton Insurance Group 0 0 5 0 3.00 Allstate 1 3 12 1 2.76

Hamilton Insurance Group presently has a consensus target price of $19.00, indicating a potential upside of 43.94%. Allstate has a consensus target price of $173.71, indicating a potential upside of 4.79%. Given Hamilton Insurance Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Hamilton Insurance Group is more favorable than Allstate.

Summary

Allstate beats Hamilton Insurance Group on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hamilton Insurance Group

(Get Free Report)

Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides underwriting specialty insurance and reinsurance risks in Bermuda and internationally. The company operates Hamilton Global Specialty, Hamilton Select, and Hamilton Re underwriting platforms. The company offers casualty reinsurance products, such as commercial motor, general liability, healthcare, multiline, personal motor, professional liability, umbrella and excess casualty, and worker's compensation and employer's liability reinsurance; property reinsurance and insurance; and specialty reinsurance solutions, including accident and health, aviation and space, crisis management, mortgage, financial lines, marine and energy, and multiline specialty. In addition, it offers accident and health, cyber, energy, environmental, financial lines, fine art and specie, kidnap and ransom, mergers and acquisitions, marine and energy liability, political risk and violence, professional liability, property binders, property direct and facultative, professional lines, space, upstream energy, excess casualty, war and terrorism, allied medical, management liability, medical professionals, general liability, products liability and contractors, and small business casualty insurance plans, as well as surety and treaty reinsurance products. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

About Allstate

(Get Free Report)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; other personal lines products; and commercial lines products through agents, contact centers, and online. The Protection Services segment provides consumer product protection; protection and insurance products, including vehicle service contracts, guaranteed asset protection, road hazard tire and wheel, and paintless dent repair protection; and roadside assistance, device and mobile data collection services, and analytic solutions using automotive telematics information, as well as identity theft protection and remediation services. This segment also offers its products under various brands, including Allstate Protection Plans, Allstate Dealer Services, Allstate Roadside, Arity, Avail, and Allstate Identity Protection. The Allstate Health and Benefits segment provides life, accident, critical illness, short-term disability, and other health insurance products; stop-loss and fully insured group health products to employers; and short-term medical and medicare supplement insurance to individuals. The Run-off Property-Liability segment offers property and casualty insurance coverage that primarily relates to policies written during the 1960s through the mid-1980s. The Corporate and Other segment provides debt services, as well as non-insurance operations. It sells its products through agents, independent agents, call and contact centers, retailers, direct to consumer, wholesale partners, and affinity groups, as well as through online and mobile applications. The Allstate Corporation was founded in 1931 and is headquartered in Northbrook, Illinois.

