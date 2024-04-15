VELA Investment Management LLC Boosts Stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS)

VELA Investment Management LLC raised its position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS – Free Report) by 11.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,317 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 857 shares during the period. VELA Investment Management LLC’s holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son were worth $857,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,506,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,687,000 after acquiring an additional 30,285 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 890,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,268,000 after buying an additional 41,573 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 346,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,620,000 after buying an additional 22,331 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 319,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,997,000 after buying an additional 1,957 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 67.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 217,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,429,000 after buying an additional 87,348 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.64% of the company’s stock.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son Stock Performance

JBSS traded up $0.17 on Monday, hitting $97.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,633. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.74. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.90 and a beta of 0.05. John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.02 and a 12 month high of $127.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son Profile

John B. Sanfilippo & Son ( NASDAQ:JBSS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter. John B. Sanfilippo & Son had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 22.78%. The company had revenue of $291.22 million during the quarter.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc, through its subsidiary, JBSS Ventures, LLC, processes and distributes tree nuts and peanuts in the United States. The company offers raw and processed nuts, including almonds, pecans, peanuts, black walnuts, English walnuts, cashews, macadamia nuts, pistachios, pine nuts, Brazil nuts, and filberts in various styles and seasonings.

