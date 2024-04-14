EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares Bought by River Street Advisors LLC

River Street Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,481 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. River Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $1,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 2.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,299,584 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $4,161,014,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005,328 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 1.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,937,070 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,639,903,000 after purchasing an additional 145,691 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 2.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,814,421 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,352,283,000 after purchasing an additional 262,445 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in EOG Resources by 8.4% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 11,532,527 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,462,966,000 after acquiring an additional 892,951 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in EOG Resources by 1.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,475,545 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,198,821,000 after acquiring an additional 197,796 shares during the period. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EOG has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on EOG Resources from $157.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on EOG Resources from $134.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Citigroup upped their price target on EOG Resources from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Bank of America cut EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $147.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.76.

EOG Resources Stock Performance

EOG stock traded down $1.98 during trading on Friday, hitting $135.29. The company had a trading volume of 2,656,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,656,029. The firm has a market cap of $77.82 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.40. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.32 and a 1-year high of $139.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $121.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The energy exploration company reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by ($0.07). EOG Resources had a net margin of 31.40% and a return on equity of 25.38%. The business had revenue of $6.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.30 EPS. EOG Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.95 earnings per share for the current year.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 15th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.98%.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

