Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Stock Position Raised by River Street Advisors LLC

River Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,522 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. River Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Starbucks by 1,578.9% during the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 319 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Starbucks by 153.8% during the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in Starbucks during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Starbucks during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Price Performance

Starbucks stock traded down $0.98 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $84.92. The company had a trading volume of 8,594,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,860,191. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $91.86 and its 200-day moving average is $94.59. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $84.29 and a fifty-two week high of $115.48.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 50.76% and a net margin of 11.70%. The business had revenue of $9.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.96%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Starbucks from $102.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Starbucks has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.71.

Insider Transactions at Starbucks

In other news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total transaction of $305,597.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 84,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,912,906.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 4,000 shares of company stock worth $375,665 in the last 90 days. 1.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Starbucks Company Profile

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

