Iridian Asset Management LLC CT Cuts Holdings in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Iridian Asset Management LLC CT trimmed its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,932 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,211 shares during the quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $3,950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Custom Index Systems LLC acquired a new stake in Molina Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $341,000. Hendershot Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 81.3% during the fourth quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 18,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,507,000 after buying an additional 8,078 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 31,696.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,872,000 after buying an additional 7,924 shares during the period. 98.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Molina Healthcare Stock Performance
Shares of MOH opened at $376.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $394.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $369.68. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $266.35 and a 52-week high of $423.92. The company has a market capitalization of $22.07 billion, a PE ratio of 20.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.47.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
MOH has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Molina Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Bank of America cut shares of Molina Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $439.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $406.00 price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $437.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $395.82.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Richard M. Schapiro sold 1,000 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.05, for a total transaction of $401,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,494,567.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Mark Lowell Keim sold 15,000 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.56, for a total value of $5,798,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,531 shares in the company, valued at $14,121,423.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard M. Schapiro sold 1,000 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.05, for a total transaction of $401,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,494,567.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 16,711 shares of company stock valued at $6,472,517. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.
Molina Healthcare Company Profile
Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.
