Iridian Asset Management LLC CT Cuts Holdings in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Iridian Asset Management LLC CT trimmed its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,932 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,211 shares during the quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $3,950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Custom Index Systems LLC acquired a new stake in Molina Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $341,000. Hendershot Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 81.3% during the fourth quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 18,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,507,000 after buying an additional 8,078 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 31,696.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,872,000 after buying an additional 7,924 shares during the period. 98.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MOH opened at $376.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $394.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $369.68. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $266.35 and a 52-week high of $423.92. The company has a market capitalization of $22.07 billion, a PE ratio of 20.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.47.

Molina Healthcare ( NYSE:MOH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $4.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.31 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $9.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.35 billion. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 32.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 23.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MOH has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Molina Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Bank of America cut shares of Molina Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $439.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $406.00 price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $437.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $395.82.

In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Richard M. Schapiro sold 1,000 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.05, for a total transaction of $401,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,494,567.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Mark Lowell Keim sold 15,000 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.56, for a total value of $5,798,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,531 shares in the company, valued at $14,121,423.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard M. Schapiro sold 1,000 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.05, for a total transaction of $401,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,494,567.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 16,711 shares of company stock valued at $6,472,517. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

