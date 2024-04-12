Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF) Shares Sold by Iridian Asset Management LLC CT

Iridian Asset Management LLC CT cut its stake in shares of Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF – Free Report) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 106,894 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,010 shares during the period. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT’s holdings in Wolfspeed were worth $4,651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WOLF. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Wolfspeed during the fourth quarter worth $223,238,000. FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. raised its position in Wolfspeed by 438.9% during the fourth quarter. FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. now owns 1,431,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165,600 shares during the period. JANA Partners Management LP acquired a new position in Wolfspeed during the third quarter worth $35,662,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc acquired a new position in Wolfspeed during the third quarter worth $16,200,000. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Wolfspeed by 44.7% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,227,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,535,000 after acquiring an additional 379,398 shares during the period.

Insider Activity at Wolfspeed

In other Wolfspeed news, Director Darren R. Jackson purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.80 per share, with a total value of $258,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 49,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,264,741.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on WOLF shares. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Wolfspeed from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Wolfspeed from $43.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Wolfspeed in a research report on Friday, April 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Wolfspeed in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $30.00 target price (down from $55.00) on shares of Wolfspeed in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.63.

Wolfspeed Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:WOLF opened at $27.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.13, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.50. Wolfspeed, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.54 and a 1 year high of $70.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.19.

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by $0.10. Wolfspeed had a negative return on equity of 19.35% and a negative net margin of 87.35%. The firm had revenue of $208.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.94 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Wolfspeed, Inc. will post -3.05 EPS for the current year.

Wolfspeed Profile

Wolfspeed, Inc operates as a powerhouse semiconductor company focuses on silicon carbide and gallium nitride (GaN) technologies in Europe, Hong Kong, China, rest of Asia-Pacific, the United States, and internationally. It offers silicon carbide and GaN materials, including silicon carbide bare wafers, epitaxial wafers, and GaN epitaxial layers on silicon carbide wafers to manufacture products for RF, power, and other applications.

