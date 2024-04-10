Q3 2024 Earnings Estimate for Fifth Third Bancorp Issued By Wedbush (NASDAQ:FITB)

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) – Wedbush increased their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 3rd. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.83 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.82. The consensus estimate for Fifth Third Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $3.18 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Fifth Third Bancorp’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.90 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on FITB. Barclays boosted their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $34.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Monday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.44.

FITB stock opened at $36.39 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12 month low of $22.46 and a 12 month high of $37.41. The stock has a market cap of $24.79 billion, a PE ratio of 11.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.34.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.25% and a net margin of 18.58%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.04 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is 43.34%.

In related news, EVP Jude Schramm sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.38, for a total transaction of $181,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 139,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,072,172.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, EVP Jude Schramm sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.38, for a total value of $181,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 139,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,072,172.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO James C. Leonard sold 26,500 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.66, for a total transaction of $971,490.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 229,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,407,751.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 87,343,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,012,472,000 after buying an additional 734,403 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,769,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,565,617,000 after purchasing an additional 3,448,642 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 41,083,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,416,985,000 after buying an additional 10,472,392 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,753,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $842,650,000 after acquiring an additional 709,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 19,428,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $492,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500,653 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.

