Monero (XMR) Price Up 8.7% Over Last Week

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 10th. One Monero coin can now be bought for $136.31 or 0.00195270 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Monero has traded 8.7% higher against the dollar. Monero has a market cap of $2.51 billion and $44.25 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69,805.82 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $614.36 or 0.00880100 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $95.82 or 0.00137263 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.97 or 0.00008551 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.15 or 0.00047490 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.69 or 0.00043961 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $93.72 or 0.00134257 BTC.

Nervos Network (CKB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000047 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Monero Profile

Monero (CRYPTO:XMR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,421,871 coins. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Monero is www.getmonero.org. Monero’s official message board is forum.getmonero.org.

Monero Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero (XMR) is a decentralized cryptocurrency created in April 2014 by a group of developers led by the pseudonymous developer “thankful_for_today”. It utilizes a combination of ring signatures, ring confidential transactions and stealth addresses to protect sender and receiver privacy, and employs a proof-of-work consensus algorithm to ensure the security of the network. XMR is used as a medium of exchange between individuals and organizations, allowing for fast and secure money transfers over the internet, and can be exchanged for other cryptocurrencies and fiat currencies. It is listed on a variety of cryptocurrency exchanges and is accepted by many merchants and services.”

