Boston Trust Walden Corp Sells 445 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Boston Trust Walden Corp reduced its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,466 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 445 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $8,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ORLY. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter worth about $568,266,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 113.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,193,792 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,007,597,000 after buying an additional 635,416 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 101,509.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 531,416 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $448,531,000 after purchasing an additional 530,893 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 128.7% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 687,486 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $470,900,000 after purchasing an additional 386,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the third quarter valued at approximately $198,365,000. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ORLY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI increased their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,235.00 to $1,240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,022.00 to $1,170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Barclays increased their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $954.00 to $986.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Truist Financial increased their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,149.00 to $1,234.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,100.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,090.76.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro sold 431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,038.63, for a total transaction of $447,649.53. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,000,200.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other O’Reilly Automotive news, EVP Doug D. Bragg sold 1,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,063.54, for a total value of $1,295,391.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,884,566.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro sold 431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,038.63, for a total value of $447,649.53. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,000,200.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,468 shares of company stock worth $28,769,333 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

O'Reilly Automotive Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ ORLY opened at $1,117.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $65.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.86. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $855.88 and a 1-year high of $1,169.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1,082.15 and its 200-day moving average is $996.52.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The specialty retailer reported $9.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.07 by $0.19. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 139.01% and a net margin of 14.84%. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $8.37 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 42.09 EPS for the current year.

O'Reilly Automotive Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

