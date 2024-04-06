Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC Reduces Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC lowered its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 20.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,118 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Pfizer in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Pfizer during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Pfizer by 52,350.0% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PFE. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Barclays decreased their target price on Pfizer from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Argus downgraded Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.88.

Pfizer Stock Performance

PFE stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.66. 39,352,449 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,936,164. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.61 and a 1-year high of $42.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.17. The firm has a market cap of $150.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.06, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.61.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.29. Pfizer had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 3.62%. The business had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

