iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR) Shares Acquired by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR – Free Report) by 11.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,560,550 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 157,280 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned approximately 1.92% of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF worth $85,861,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 171,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,426,000 after buying an additional 18,021 shares during the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 167.5% during the 4th quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 1,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $230,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 15,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LVZ Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $2,293,000.

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $57.34. 661,177 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 873,331. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.29. The firm has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a 1-year low of $47.10 and a 1-year high of $58.21.

About iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF

The iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (IEUR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Europe IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed European securities. IEUR was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

