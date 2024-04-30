Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 12.200-12.500 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 12.310. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Air Products and Chemicals also updated its FY24 guidance to $12.20-12.50 EPS.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on APD. TheStreet lowered Air Products and Chemicals from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Citigroup increased their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $307.00 to $250.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $270.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Argus lowered Air Products and Chemicals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Air Products and Chemicals has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $276.36.

APD stock traded down $5.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $233.00. 1,214,272 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,709,667. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $237.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $255.01. Air Products and Chemicals has a one year low of $212.24 and a one year high of $307.71. The company has a market cap of $51.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.12. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.84% and a net margin of 18.82%. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.74 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals will post 12.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

