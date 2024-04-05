Citigroup Lowers Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) to Sell

Citigroup cut shares of Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $94.00 price objective on the textile maker’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $98.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on OXM. Telsey Advisory Group restated a market perform rating and set a $110.00 price objective (up previously from $102.00) on shares of Oxford Industries in a research note on Monday, March 25th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Oxford Industries from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Oxford Industries presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $103.60.

Oxford Industries Trading Up 0.2 %

OXM opened at $104.79 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $102.46 and its 200-day moving average is $97.06. Oxford Industries has a 52-week low of $82.33 and a 52-week high of $113.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 1.60.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The textile maker reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $404.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $408.28 million. Oxford Industries had a return on equity of 26.71% and a net margin of 3.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.28 EPS. Analysts expect that Oxford Industries will post 9.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oxford Industries Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This is a positive change from Oxford Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.63%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oxford Industries

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OXM. Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 109.6% in the 4th quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 10,535 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,054,000 after buying an additional 5,509 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Oxford Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $2,780,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Oxford Industries by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 403,340 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $40,334,000 after acquiring an additional 29,493 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Oxford Industries by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 169,619 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $16,962,000 after acquiring an additional 43,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Oxford Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

Oxford Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as children's apparel, swim, footwear, and licensed products under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men, women, and kids products under the Southern Tide brand.

See Also

