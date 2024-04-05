Insider Selling: Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) CFO Sells $89,445.00 in Stock

Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Free Report) CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.63, for a total transaction of $89,445.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 172,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,294,761.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Preto Joseph Del also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Sprout Social alerts:

On Monday, February 5th, Preto Joseph Del sold 1,500 shares of Sprout Social stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.71, for a total transaction of $89,565.00.

Sprout Social Trading Up 0.0 %

SPT opened at $56.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $60.73 and its 200 day moving average is $56.32. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.00 and a 12-month high of $68.41.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sprout Social

Sprout Social ( NASDAQ:SPT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $93.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.76 million. Sprout Social had a negative return on equity of 41.25% and a negative net margin of 19.91%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 3.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,084,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,609,000 after buying an additional 191,471 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 244.1% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,404,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,692,000 after buying an additional 3,124,376 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Sprout Social by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,958,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,021,000 after acquiring an additional 67,321 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Sprout Social by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,953,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,183,000 after acquiring an additional 853,127 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Sprout Social by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,779,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,388,000 after acquiring an additional 363,381 shares during the period.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SPT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Sprout Social in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Sprout Social in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Sprout Social in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sprout Social currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.54.

Check Out Our Latest Report on SPT

About Sprout Social

(Get Free Report)

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides cloud software for social messaging, data and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sprout Social Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprout Social and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.