Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL) Upgraded to Outperform by SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink upgraded shares of Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. SVB Leerink currently has $110.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $69.00.

NUVL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Nuvalent from $93.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Nuvalent in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. They set an outperform rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Leerink Partnrs reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Nuvalent in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Nuvalent from $68.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Wedbush restated an outperform rating and issued a $99.00 target price on shares of Nuvalent in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $90.00.

Shares of NUVL opened at $71.90 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $80.86 and a 200 day moving average of $69.00. Nuvalent has a fifty-two week low of $23.09 and a fifty-two week high of $89.39. The firm has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.29 and a beta of 1.29.

Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.02). As a group, research analysts predict that Nuvalent will post -2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Nuvalent news, Director Matthew Shair sold 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.92, for a total value of $2,884,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,649,698 shares in the company, valued at $126,894,770.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Darlene Noci sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.51, for a total transaction of $1,550,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,581,083. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Matthew Shair sold 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.92, for a total value of $2,884,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,649,698 shares in the company, valued at $126,894,770.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 997,000 shares of company stock worth $73,005,575 in the last quarter. 14.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Nuvalent by 13.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 442,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,147,000 after purchasing an additional 50,930 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Nuvalent by 57.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 45,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 16,726 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Nuvalent by 196.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 8,590 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in Nuvalent in the first quarter worth $211,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nuvalent by 30.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,257,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,466,000 after acquiring an additional 291,821 shares during the last quarter. 97.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nuvalent, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for patients with cancer. Its lead product candidates are NVL-520, a novel ROS1-selective inhibitor to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, central nervous system (CNS)-related adverse events, and brain metastases that may limit the use of ROS1 tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) for patients with ROS proto-oncogene 1 (ROS1)-positive non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) which is under the phase 2 portion of the ARROS-1 Phase 1/2 clinical trial; NVL-655, a brain-penetrant ALK-selective inhibitor, to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, CNS-related adverse events, and brain metastases that might limit the use of first-, second-, and third-generation ALK inhibitors that is under the phase 2 portion of the ALKOVE-1 Phase 1/2 clinical trial; and NVL-330, a brain-penetrant human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2)-selective inhibitor designed to treat tumors driven by HER2ex20, brain metastases, and avoiding treatment-limiting adverse events including due to off-target inhibition of wild-type EGFR, which is expected to initiate phase 1 trial.

