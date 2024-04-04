Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Shares Sold by Oak Asset Management LLC

Oak Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,684 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 575 shares during the period. Oak Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $2,631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 44,896 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,711,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC increased its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 81.6% during the fourth quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 7,109 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $904,000 after purchasing an additional 3,194 shares during the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC increased its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 5,779 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC increased its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 95.0% during the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 4,105 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFB Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington during the fourth quarter valued at $333,000. 94.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $111.00 to $108.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Friday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $126.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Expeditors International of Washington currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.75.

Expeditors International of Washington Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of EXPD traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $118.10. The stock had a trading volume of 36,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,155,253. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $104.68 and a fifty-two week high of $131.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.42. The firm has a market cap of $16.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 0.99.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The transportation company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 28.43% and a net margin of 8.10%. Expeditors International of Washington’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Expeditors International of Washington

In related news, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.63, for a total transaction of $245,260.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $702,424.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

About Expeditors International of Washington

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

