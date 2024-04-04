Cantor Fitzgerald Cuts Prenetics Global (NASDAQ:PRE) Price Target to $9.00

Prenetics Global (NASDAQ:PRE – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price indicates a potential upside of 145.90% from the company’s previous close.

Prenetics Global Price Performance

NASDAQ:PRE traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $3.66. 7,820 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 64,055. Prenetics Global has a 1-year low of $3.24 and a 1-year high of $15.90. The stock has a market cap of $33.45 million, a P/E ratio of -0.76 and a beta of -0.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.74 and its 200-day moving average is $5.16.

Get Prenetics Global alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRE. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prenetics Global in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prenetics Global in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Prenetics Global by 140.4% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 193,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after buying an additional 113,288 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prenetics Global in the 2nd quarter worth $1,418,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.01% of the company’s stock.

About Prenetics Global

Prenetics Global Limited operates as a diagnostics and genetic testing company in Hong Kong and the United Kingdom. Its products include CircleDNA, a consumer genetic testing product; and Circle HealthPod, a rapid detection health monitoring device that offers COVID-19 testing solutions for professional use and home use.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Prenetics Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prenetics Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.