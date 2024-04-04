Oak Asset Management LLC Sells 550 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Oak Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,715 shares of the company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the period. Oak Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $2,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CHD. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 106,565.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,688,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,200,000 after acquiring an additional 6,682,725 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Church & Dwight by 89.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,027,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,283,000 after purchasing an additional 2,839,783 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Church & Dwight during the fourth quarter valued at $192,019,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Church & Dwight by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,148,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,808,000 after purchasing an additional 645,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Church & Dwight by 31.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,301,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,459,000 after purchasing an additional 548,298 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Michael Read sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $472,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Barry A. Bruno sold 9,926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.55, for a total transaction of $1,037,763.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $451,551.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Michael Read sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $472,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 373,052 shares of company stock valued at $38,603,796. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CHD shares. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Church & Dwight from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Church & Dwight from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Church & Dwight in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Argus upgraded Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Church & Dwight from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.80.

Shares of NYSE:CHD traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $103.75. The stock had a trading volume of 47,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,292,902. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $101.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.25 and a 1 year high of $105.67. The company has a market cap of $25.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.53.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.65. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 12.88%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.2838 per share. This is a boost from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is presently 37.17%.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

