Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) rose 0.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $15.79 and last traded at $15.76. Approximately 2,613,652 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 12,440,089 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.69.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.57.

The company has a market capitalization of $53.91 billion, a PE ratio of 14.68 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.87 and its 200-day moving average is $14.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $20.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.46 billion. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 12.17%. The firm’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th were given a $0.315 dividend. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.88%. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 6th. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 115.60%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ET. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 109,332.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 145,943,387 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,732,348,000 after acquiring an additional 145,810,023 shares in the last quarter. First Reserve GP XIII Ltd purchased a new position in Energy Transfer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $322,097,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Energy Transfer by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 81,532,518 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,125,149,000 after purchasing an additional 18,087,249 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 76,339,168 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $906,146,000 after buying an additional 13,220,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in Energy Transfer by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 73,666,501 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,033,541,000 after buying an additional 9,341,798 shares during the last quarter. 38.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

