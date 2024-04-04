Braun Stacey Associates Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 65,334 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,410 shares during the quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $15,795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in Constellation Brands in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Constellation Brands by 1,175.0% in the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in Constellation Brands by 3,833.3% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

STZ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $309.00 to $301.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $295.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.37.

Shares of Constellation Brands stock opened at $267.12 on Thursday. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $217.05 and a 12-month high of $273.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $48.83 billion, a PE ratio of 31.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $254.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $246.64.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 5th. The company reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.16. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 23.35%. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.83 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Family Foundation Sands sold 354,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.26, for a total transaction of $88,746,200.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 54,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,629,409.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

