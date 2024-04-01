Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) Short Interest Update

Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,330,000 shares, a decline of 18.6% from the February 29th total of 4,090,000 shares. Currently, 9.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 603,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.5 days.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Puma Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Puma Biotechnology from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 1st.

In related news, CFO Maximo F. Nougues sold 15,682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.49, for a total value of $70,412.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 128,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $577,710.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CEO Alan H. Auerbach sold 41,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.49, for a total value of $185,868.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,936,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,146,892.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Maximo F. Nougues sold 15,682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.49, for a total transaction of $70,412.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 128,666 shares in the company, valued at $577,710.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 64,811 shares of company stock worth $291,001. Corporate insiders own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Puma Biotechnology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Puma Biotechnology during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 217.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,925 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 7,485 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its holdings in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 45.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 19,918 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 6,212 shares during the period. 61.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Puma Biotechnology stock opened at $5.30 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $255.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.57. Puma Biotechnology has a fifty-two week low of $2.13 and a fifty-two week high of $7.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.58 and a 200 day moving average of $4.24.

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.07). Puma Biotechnology had a return on equity of 58.21% and a net margin of 9.16%. The firm had revenue of $72.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.22 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Puma Biotechnology will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Puma Biotechnology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to enhance cancer care in the United States and internationally. The company offers NERLYNX, an oral version of neratinib that is used to treat adult patients with early stage HER2-overexpressed/amplified breast cancer; and advanced or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer when combined with capecitabine.

