SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.21-0.23 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.23. The company issued revenue guidance of $186-191 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $190.14 million. SolarWinds also updated its FY24 guidance to $1.00-1.04 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on SWI. Truist Financial began coverage on SolarWinds in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued a hold rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on SolarWinds from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on SolarWinds in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a neutral rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.50.

SolarWinds Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of SWI stock opened at $11.70 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.73 and a 200-day moving average of $11.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 167.14 and a beta of 0.97. SolarWinds has a 1-year low of $8.50 and a 1-year high of $13.43.

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The software maker reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12. The business had revenue of $198.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.54 million. SolarWinds had a net margin of 1.58% and a return on equity of 6.33%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SolarWinds will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

SolarWinds Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 3rd were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 2nd.

SolarWinds Company Profile

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) management software products in the United States and internationally. It provides a suite of network management software that offers real-time visibility into network utilization and bandwidth, as well as the ability to detect, diagnose, and resolve network performance problems; and a suite of infrastructure management products, which monitors and analyzes the performance of applications and their supporting infrastructure, including servers, physical, virtual and cloud infrastructure, storage, and databases.

