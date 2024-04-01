Harvey Norman Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HNORY) Plans $0.29 Dividend

Harvey Norman Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HNORY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Sunday, March 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.2855 per share on Thursday, May 16th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 2nd.
Harvey Norman Trading Down 3.2 %
Harvey Norman stock opened at $13.60 on Monday. Harvey Norman has a one year low of $13.60 and a one year high of $14.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.80.
Harvey Norman Company Profile
