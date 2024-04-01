Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (SSD) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 3rd

Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.27 per share by the construction company on Thursday, April 25th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 3rd.

Simpson Manufacturing has raised its dividend payment by an average of 4.8% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Simpson Manufacturing has a dividend payout ratio of 11.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Simpson Manufacturing to earn $9.84 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.0%.

SSD opened at $205.18 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.84 and a beta of 1.30. Simpson Manufacturing has a fifty-two week low of $102.13 and a fifty-two week high of $218.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $196.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $174.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Simpson Manufacturing ( NYSE:SSD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The construction company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.25). Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 15.99% and a return on equity of 22.06%. The firm had revenue of $501.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. Simpson Manufacturing’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Simpson Manufacturing will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on SSD. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $198.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th.

In other news, EVP Roger Dankel sold 850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.16, for a total value of $156,536.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,330 shares in the company, valued at $5,033,092.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jennifer Chatman sold 934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.48, for a total transaction of $179,776.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,638 shares in the company, valued at $2,817,522.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Roger Dankel sold 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.16, for a total transaction of $156,536.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,033,092.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,634 shares of company stock worth $927,460 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SSD. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 374,118 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $74,069,000 after purchasing an additional 81,711 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing during the 4th quarter valued at $1,156,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 92,061 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725 shares in the last quarter. Port Capital LLC grew its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Port Capital LLC now owns 356,125 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $70,506,000 after buying an additional 1,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 178.8% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 107,957 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $21,374,000 after acquiring an additional 69,235 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.68% of the company’s stock.

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells structural solutions for wood, concrete, and steel connections. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems for use in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber-reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, and strengthening and protection products.

