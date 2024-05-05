Swiss National Bank Has $86.21 Million Stock Holdings in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Swiss National Bank lowered its stake in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 148,500 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $86,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HUBS. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 562 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its holdings in HubSpot by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 2,879 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its position in HubSpot by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 93 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC raised its position in HubSpot by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,220 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,450,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 117 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

HUBS opened at $600.27 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $628.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $563.76. HubSpot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $407.23 and a 1-year high of $693.85. The company has a market cap of $30.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -169.09 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

HubSpot ( NYSE:HUBS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The software maker reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.22. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 6.38% and a negative net margin of 8.12%. The business had revenue of $581.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $557.48 million. Analysts predict that HubSpot, Inc. will post -0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other HubSpot news, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 8,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.00, for a total transaction of $5,466,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 88,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,165,740. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 8,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.00, for a total value of $5,466,540.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 88,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,165,740. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 1,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $618.25, for a total value of $671,419.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,811,839.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,393 shares of company stock worth $13,421,401 over the last quarter. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HUBS shares. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of HubSpot from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $577.00 to $656.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on HubSpot from $530.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research upped their price target on HubSpot from $660.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HubSpot has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $642.36.

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

