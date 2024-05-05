Swiss National Bank Reduces Holdings in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Swiss National Bank reduced its stake in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 223,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $91,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MDB. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 937.5% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 83 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in MongoDB in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. AM Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MongoDB in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of MongoDB during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on MDB shares. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $440.00 target price on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Redburn Atlantic reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $295.00 price objective (down previously from $410.00) on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $465.00 target price on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Friday. Citigroup raised their price target on MongoDB from $515.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $495.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $443.86.

In other news, CAO Thomas Bull sold 170 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.12, for a total transaction of $59,180.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,043,363.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Thomas Bull sold 170 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.12, for a total transaction of $59,180.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,043,363.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 6,000 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $437.99, for a total transaction of $2,627,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,168,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $511,915,704.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,802 shares of company stock valued at $24,771,151 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDB opened at $362.85 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $371.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $391.06. The company has a market cap of $26.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -146.31 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a current ratio of 4.40. MongoDB, Inc. has a one year low of $226.10 and a one year high of $509.62.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.32). MongoDB had a negative net margin of 10.49% and a negative return on equity of 16.22%. The firm had revenue of $458.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.99 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MongoDB, Inc. will post -2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

