iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $57.30

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $57.30 and last traded at $56.67, with a volume of 419449 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.70.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Stock Down 1.8 %

The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.62 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $56.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.78.

Institutional Trading of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ICF. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 34,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,468,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,327,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,297,000 after buying an additional 59,868 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 201.9% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after buying an additional 7,275 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 6.1% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 35,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,548,000 after buying an additional 2,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Western Trust Bank purchased a new stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the first quarter worth $472,000.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Company Profile

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

