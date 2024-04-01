Dollarama Inc. (OTCMKTS:DLMAF) Short Interest Update

Dollarama Inc. (OTCMKTS:DLMAF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 256,500 shares, a decrease of 15.2% from the February 29th total of 302,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 39.5 days.
Dollarama Stock Performance
DLMAF traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $76.22. The stock had a trading volume of 260 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,951. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.69. Dollarama has a 12 month low of $59.67 and a 12 month high of $78.92.
Dollarama Company Profile
