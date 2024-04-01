Delek US (NYSE:DK) Reaches New 12-Month High at $31.44

Shares of Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $31.44 and last traded at $30.74, with a volume of 847328 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.74.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DK shares. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Delek US from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Delek US from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Delek US in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Delek US from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Delek US from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.29.

Delek US Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.23 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.02.

Delek US (NYSE:DK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.28) by ($0.18). Delek US had a return on equity of 18.27% and a net margin of 0.12%. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Delek US Holdings, Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Delek US Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were given a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This is an increase from Delek US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. Delek US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 445.45%.

Insider Activity at Delek US

In other Delek US news, CFO Robert G. Wright sold 2,123 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total transaction of $60,505.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $539,362.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 4,976 shares of company stock worth $135,738 in the last ninety days. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Delek US

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Delek US by 129.4% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,992 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 7,892 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Delek US in the third quarter worth approximately $295,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its position in shares of Delek US by 34.7% in the third quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 201,982 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,738,000 after acquiring an additional 51,982 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Delek US during the fourth quarter worth approximately $241,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Delek US by 35.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,452 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

About Delek US

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates through Refining, Logistics, and Retail segments. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

