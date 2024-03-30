ZyVersa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ZVSA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of ZyVersa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ZVSA – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $12.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for ZyVersa Therapeutics’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($4.61) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($6.58) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($8.89) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($11.17) EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ ZVSA opened at $0.75 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.07. ZyVersa Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.50 and a fifty-two week high of $90.65.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ZyVersa Therapeutics stock. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in ZyVersa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZVSA – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 980,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,000. Walleye Capital LLC owned 3.17% of ZyVersa Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 3.91% of the company’s stock.

ZyVersa Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products for the treatment of renal and inflammatory diseases. The company engages in the development of VAR 200, a cholesterol efflux mediator, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial to the treatment of multiple renal indications, such as focal segmental glomerulosclerosis, alport syndrome, and diabetic nephropathy; and IC 100, a monoclonal antibody inflammasome ASC inhibitor that is in preclinical stage for treatment of multitude of inflammatory diseases.

