Sanford C. Bernstein Trims Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Target Price to $120.00

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Sanford C. Bernstein from $150.00 to $120.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Sanford C. Bernstein currently has an underperform rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock.

TSLA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Tesla from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Tesla from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Tesla from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an outperform rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Mizuho restated a neutral rating and issued a $195.00 price target (down previously from $270.00) on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tesla currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $204.63.

Tesla Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $175.79 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $559.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $187.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $221.74. Tesla has a 1 year low of $152.37 and a 1 year high of $299.29.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $25.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.64 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 15.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Tesla will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.17, for a total transaction of $2,143,785.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,376,229.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.73, for a total value of $18,247,369.38. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,920,950. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.17, for a total value of $2,143,785.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,376,229.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 198,598 shares of company stock valued at $36,952,434 in the last quarter. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,844,757,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Tesla by 180,125.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,851,778 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,307,602,000 after buying an additional 26,836,879 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Tesla by 203.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,208,699 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $5,360,358,000 after buying an additional 13,558,882 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Tesla by 25,990.7% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,202,806 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,541,273,000 after acquiring an additional 6,179,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Tesla by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,427,168 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,132,119,000 after acquiring an additional 5,292,464 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

