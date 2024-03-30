Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending’s (NCDL) “Market Outperform” Rating Reiterated at JMP Securities

JMP Securities reissued their market outperform rating on shares of Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending (NYSE:NCDL – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $18.50 price objective on the stock.

NCDL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. They set an equal weight rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. They set a buy rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. They set a buy rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. They set a market perform rating and a $18.50 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. They issued a neutral rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $18.50.

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Stock Up 5.2 %

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending stock opened at $18.06 on Tuesday. Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending has a 1 year low of $16.00 and a 1 year high of $18.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.33.

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending (NYSE:NCDL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $48.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.40 million. On average, research analysts predict that Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Investors of record on Saturday, March 30th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a yield of 10.6%.

About Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. is a specialty finance company focused primarily on investing in senior secured loans to private equity-owned U.S. middle market companies. It has elected to be regulated as a business development company. Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. is based in NEW YORK.

