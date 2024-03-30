Lancashire Holdings Limited (LON:LRE) Receives GBX 738.33 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Lancashire Holdings Limited (LON:LRE – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 768 ($9.71).
A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 800 ($10.11) price target on shares of Lancashire in a research note on Friday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 750 ($9.48) price objective on shares of Lancashire in a research note on Thursday, March 7th.
Lancashire Stock Performance
Lancashire Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 9th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a yield of 5.86%. Lancashire’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,523.81%.
About Lancashire
Lancashire Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products in London, Bermuda, and Australia. The company operates through five segments: Property and Casualty Reinsurance, Property and Casualty Insurance, Aviation, Energy, and Marine. It offers property direct and facultative, property political risk and sovereign risk, and property terrorism and political violence insurance products, as well as property reinsurance services; and aviation AV52, aviation consortium, airline hull and liability, and satellite insurance products.
